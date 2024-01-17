EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in EQT by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,058,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

EQT Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.