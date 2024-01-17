Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.47 on Friday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.