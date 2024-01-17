Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,391,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,685,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.
