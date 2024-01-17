Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.53

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $38.50. Emera shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 16,700 shares.
Emera Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.