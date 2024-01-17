Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.53

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $38.50. Emera shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 16,700 shares.

Emera Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

