EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.56 on Monday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 948,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

