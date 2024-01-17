EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.56 on Monday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMCORE
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.