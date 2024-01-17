ELIS Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $4.77 million and $39.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02385433 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $44.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

