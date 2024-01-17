Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

