Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $635.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The stock has a market cap of $602.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.