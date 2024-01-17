Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as high as C$17.07. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 65,700 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.40.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8542084 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

