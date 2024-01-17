Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 1,030,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

