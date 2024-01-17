DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises approximately 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 1,306,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

