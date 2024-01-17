DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 604,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

