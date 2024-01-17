Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 536,243 shares.The stock last traded at $191.77 and had previously closed at $210.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,388 shares of company stock valued at $70,214,180. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.