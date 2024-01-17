Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $412.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $425.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.36. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $425.97.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

