Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 15th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

