Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.64

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.89. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 4,576,371 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,202,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 439,995 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,012.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 290,293 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

