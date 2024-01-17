Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $33.56

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.56, but opened at $32.12. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 5,425,342 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

