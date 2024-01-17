Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 3.5%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 4,589,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,065,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

