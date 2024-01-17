Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.36

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and traded as high as $32.80. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3,278,400 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $382.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

