Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.43% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 313,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.