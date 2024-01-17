Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DDS opened at $383.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

