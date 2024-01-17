dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.10 million and $447.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00161620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,110,903 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97008984 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

