Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

