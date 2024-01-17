Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSGN stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 56.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

