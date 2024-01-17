Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Design Therapeutics Price Performance
DSGN stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
