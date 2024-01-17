Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,055.72

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,055.72 ($26.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,234 ($28.43). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,154 ($27.41), with a volume of 131,062 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.34) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.96) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,443.75 ($31.09).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,234.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,056.45. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

