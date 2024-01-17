Dero One Day Volume Reaches $9,146.28 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00006251 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $9,146.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00161620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.32 or 0.00570734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00061727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00374908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00189471 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,232,215 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

