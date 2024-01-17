Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DE opened at $385.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.67. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

