Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

