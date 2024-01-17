Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.34. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 160,654 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,430,000 after acquiring an additional 393,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.