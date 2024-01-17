Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

DHR opened at $225.78 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

