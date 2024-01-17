Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 362,915 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,915 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of VICI Properties worth $159,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after acquiring an additional 764,836 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.