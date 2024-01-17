Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $79.68 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $79,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

AVGO traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,098.76. 537,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,030.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.47. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

