Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 502,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.20. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

