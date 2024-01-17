Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $218,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. 505,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

