Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,945. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

