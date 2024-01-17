Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 8,648 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $600.17. The company had a trading volume of 375,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.66. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.22 and a 52 week high of $631.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.