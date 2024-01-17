DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $47.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $189.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCNCA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,379.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,427.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,389.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

