DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

