DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get SouthState alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

SouthState Stock Down 1.4 %

SSB opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 40.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SouthState by 26.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 59,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.