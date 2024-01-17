DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBK. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.