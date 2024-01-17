CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

