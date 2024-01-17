Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $706.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.56 and its 200-day moving average is $668.04. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

