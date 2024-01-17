Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

