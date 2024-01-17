Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,599 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJK opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.