Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

