Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

