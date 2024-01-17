CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CureVac Trading Down 4.9 %

CureVac stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CureVac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CureVac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

