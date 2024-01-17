Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$104.49 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

