Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $11.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -23.97%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.