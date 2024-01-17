Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $11.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 635,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,063 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -23.97%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

