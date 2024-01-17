Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $183.43 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $183.43 million and approximately $36.68 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 557,095,679 coins and its circulating supply is 314,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.